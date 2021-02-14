Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Resolution No. 2 of 2021 regarding the regulation of the profession of marriage mediators in Ras Al Khaimah.

Some of the articles of the decision stipulate: – A register shall be established in the court to register intermediaries, and no person may practice the profession of mediating in marriage alone or with third parties. The form of the register, its data, the procedures for registration therein, and the certificates issued by the court through it shall be determined by the committee, and the committee shall be competent to receive requests for registering intermediaries in the register and examine them And conducting tests and personal interviews for applicants.

– Whoever is registered in the register must have the following: To be a citizen of the state, not be less than thirty years of age upon registration, be married or previously married, be of good conduct and have a good reputation, and have not been previously sentenced to criminal or disciplinary action for a matter that breaches honor or The trust even if he was rehabilitated.

… and to be familiar with the provisions of the Personal Status Law, in particular the provisions of marriage and divorce, and what is related to them, and to pass the tests and personal interviews conducted by the committee, and a person who practices the profession among non-citizens may be excluded from the first condition, by a decision of the President.

– Article 5 stipulates that applications for registration in the registry shall be submitted together with documents that prove the fulfillment of the conditions for registration, and the committee may request clarifications or documents it deems necessary to decide on the application.

For his part, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al-Khatiri, Head of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, praised the decision and the dimensions of its noble social purposes, as it organizes a social activity related to the family that the federal and local governments give great attention to, which will directly contribute to preserving the privacy of families and dealing with the most important stage in the marital relationship With great craftsmanship, it prevents any negative risks that such random activity may cause.