Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, inspected yesterday, the customs center of Al Jazirah Al Hamra Port. His Highness was received by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mahrezi, Director General of the Customs Department in Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of officials in the department.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah was briefed on the progress of work at the Al Jazirah Al Hamra Port Customs Center, where he listened to an explanation of the mechanism of work, electronic transaction services and customs facilities for dealers that enhance the country’s position as an economic and commercial center. His Highness praised the human cadres at the Port Customs Center and their role in the speedy completion of transactions, as well as the role of the Customs Center in providing the latest customs apparatus as required by the security and safety of the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular. His Highness was accompanied on the tour by Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of the Media Department of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi.