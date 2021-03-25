His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the UAE lost with the passing away of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of its loyal men, who worked sincerely for the elevation of the country since the establishment of the Union during a process of giving and giving to his country, its people and humanity.

In a speech, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and the sons of the deceased Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Charitable Authority, Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his family and the family of the honorable Al Maktoum, asking God Almighty to cover him Abundant of his mercy and that he dwell in his spaciousness and inspire them patience and solace.

His Highness said: The nation’s deceased carried the trust since the founding of the UAE federation, and was trusted by the founding fathers of the Ministry of Finance at the beginning of the state’s renaissance.





