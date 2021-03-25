Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the UAE lost, with the departure of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of its loyal men who had been dedicated to the promotion of the nation since the establishment of the Union, during a march full of giving and giving to his country, its people and humanity.

In a speech, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and the son of the deceased Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Charitable Authority, Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and to his relatives and the family of the honorable Al Maktoum, He asks the Almighty to cover him with the breadth of his mercy, to dwell in him in his spaciousness, and to inspire them with patience and solace.