Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of adhering to international agreements that help in preserving the marine environment and its natural resources, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness’s constant keenness for the emirate to be An international center for bunkering, storing petroleum products and providing the best marine services.

This came during his presence at the opening of the 12th Fujairah International Virtual Forum for Refueling «Fujcon 2021», which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and in the presence of Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy in Fujairah, It is organized by the government of Fujairah remotely, with the participation of more than 400 participants from specialists and those interested in the field of refueling, representing 36 countries in the world.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah said: The importance of holding the forum for this session comes in light of the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic on the marine and fuel industries, and its impact on the crude oil markets, as the forum will provide an ideal virtual platform for participants to exchange their views, analyzes and opinions on the developments in the fuel market. Global fuel and discussion of future solutions after the end of this global epidemic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi pointed to the importance of Fujairah’s role in attracting international forums concerned with energy, given its position as a main platform that attracts major local, regional and international companies working in the fields of energy supply and storage, wishing the participants in the virtual forum to come out with decisions and results that will Developing global trends in the oil industry and overcoming the challenges that this sector faces in light of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the keynote speech of the forum, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed the importance of the UAE’s general strategy in the energy sector in diversifying and developing its sources, and finding various solutions alongside traditional energy in support of sustainable development in the country, pointing to the importance of the location of the Emirate of Fujairah. The strategist who contributed to being at the forefront of the world in energy sources, industry and oil storage.

Al Mazrouei reviewed the strategy of the United Arab Emirates in the field of clean energy, including hydrogen, as it witnessed remarkable progress thanks to the use of modern technology, and became a major competitor to the traditional energy sectors, pointing to the importance of recent discoveries of natural gas within the country and its role in the process of supporting economic development.

Eng. Mohammed Obaid bin Majed, the conference president, had opened the conference with a welcoming speech to the participants, and emphasized the role of the Fujairah government under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, with the emirate being an important platform for discussion on the latest issues and opportunities available in the oil industry sector. Pointing out the importance of the forum as a global event that discusses the latest developments in the field of fuel and its storage, especially in light of the circumstances of the spread of the Corona pandemic.

Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al-Kindi, Chairman of the Forum’s Organizing Committee, delivered a speech in which he stressed the importance of holding the Fogcon 2021 virtual forum in light of the conditions that many countries of the world live, indicating that the forum is a global event, and it is one of the most important conferences in the Middle East region, where it attracts specialized companies. In the field of bunkering and many experts and analysts in the oil and gas markets.

Al-Kindi clarified that the forum will devote a session to the Emirate of Fujairah to review the latest developments made by the emirate, as a global energy center, hoping that the forum will contribute to paving the way for promoting business opportunities and growth in the emirate after COVID-19.