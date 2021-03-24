His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, confirmed that the biography of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum will remain a source of pride for the Emirates and an inspiring message to its youth.

His Highness said in a lamented speech in which Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid said: Today we are deeply saddened by the loss of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was known for his sincerity in work and dedication to serving people. Known for his generosity, good qualities and good morals, he worked diligently for his homeland, and his efforts and initiatives spanned all areas, so he was the yes of the official who worked with all dedication and devotion in the service of his country and his people.

He added that the biography of the late Sheikh Hamdan is a source of pride for the UAE and a message of inspiration for its youth, including its concern for the interests of the state and the affairs of the nation and citizens, and the wisdom, loyalty and successes it abounds in various sectors.

He said: “History will write the name of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum on its pages in golden letters, and it will forever remain a distinct and bright imprint in the history of the UAE, and a historical symbol greater than letters and words can describe, and his memory will remain a motive that renews in us the determination to follow in his footsteps.”

His Highness concluded his speech by saying: May God bless Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the breadth of his mercy and satisfaction, and dwell in his spaciousness in paradise.





