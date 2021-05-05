Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed that the unification of the armed forces is a dear national memory in the hearts of the people of the nation, and a source of pride and pride for the UAE and its people. This came in a speech through “The National Shield”, in which he said: Today we celebrate the 45th anniversary of the unification of our valiant armed forces, the shield that protects the nation and vigil over its security and safety under the wise leadership of the UAE, and its wise vision in taking care of its children and preserving its civilized march and its glorious union. Our armed forces are a symbol of pride and honor, because of their precious value in the hearts of the people of the Emirates since the establishment of the federation until this day, and under the banner of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless him,” and his brothers are the founders of our national unity and builders of its original fortress. On this precious occasion, we are proud of the achievements of the UAE armed forces, their estimated gains in defending the homeland and its people, and its achievements thanks to its military expertise and advanced technologies and readiness referred to by Lebanon among the countries of the world, and a power that is not to be underestimated in the air, land and sea, praising the will and determination Which does not hesitate to give back the truth and contribute to maintaining security and peace in the region, embodying the values ​​of humanity and brotherhood with all peoples and homelands.