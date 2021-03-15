Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said: “We are working at the university to keep pace with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. , The ambition for the future to provide more creative energies and minds enlightened by modern science and knowledge so that they will always be at the forefront, an asset to the nation, and a pillar of its elevation and progress.

His Highness said, in a tweet on “Twitter”: “We celebrated the graduation of batches 10 and 11 of batches 10 and 11 of master’s, bachelor’s and diploma programs in the colleges of (business and quality management) and (e-learning) and (health and environmental studies), and the first batch. One of the PhD students .. We assured them of our pride in their success, wishing them success.

His Highness congratulated the university’s graduates from the tenth and eleventh batches of master’s, bachelor’s and diploma programs in “College of Business and Quality Management”, “College of E-Education” and “College of Health and Environmental Studies”, and the first batch of PhD students for their graduation, through a message in which His Highness surprised the number of graduates. 516 graduates, by e-mail during the graduation ceremony held yesterday, virtually, and His Highness affirmed the university’s pride in its graduates, and wished them success and distinction in their future.

The graduates expressed their overwhelming happiness with this generous gesture by His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, the Supreme President of the University and the patronage, continuous follow-up of His Highness and his constant encouragement for students of the university in various disciplines.

The graduation ceremony was held virtually under the generous patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, and in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Vice President of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University, and members of the Board of Trustees.

The ceremony was held remotely, as part of an event that is the first of its kind in the region.

The virtual ceremony included celebrating the graduation of the first batch of PhD students at the university, which included 8 graduates, 3 of them from the “College of Business and Quality Management”, 3 from the “College of Health and Environmental Studies” and 2 from the “College of E-learning”. The graduation of 360 students was also celebrated. Master’s programs, 146 students in undergraduate programs, and students from diploma programs. His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim expressed his sincere thanks and great appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Supreme President of the University, for his continuous support and guidance, appreciating the insightful vision of His Highness, which made the university a beacon for new generations.