Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces are the shield of the homeland and the vigilant eye to preserve the security of citizens and residents who enjoy the blessings of stability, tranquility and complete confidence that they are in preserving the heroes of the armed forces who do not hesitate for a moment to monitor the surrounding variables, evils and hatreds that may be thought of. Who is hostile to the Union State. This came in the speech of His Highness through the “shield of the nation” on the forty-fifth anniversary, in which he said: Today we have the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces on the sixth of May … this date that recorded a national achievement that was established by our wise leadership represented by the founders of the honorable Union State, on top of them the Forgiving One. His Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless him,” Our armed forces have proven to be the nation’s fortified shield and the watchful eye for preserving the security of citizens and residents.