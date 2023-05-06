His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the sixth of May 1976 is a bright day in the history of the United Arab Emirates since the founding of the state at the hands of the late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His Highness expressed his pride in the readiness, competence, and full readiness to perform its mission in enhancing the security, prosperity, progress, and stability of the homeland, and preserving the gains of the Union State.

His Highness indicated in a speech on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, which falls on the sixth of May: “The sixth of May 1976 is a bright day in the history of the United Arab Emirates since the founding of the state at the hands of the late, father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, (May God rest his soul in peace).. It is a day on which we celebrate the 47th anniversary of the unification of our armed forces, and we are proud of the readiness, competence, and full readiness it has reached to perform its mission in enhancing the security, prosperity, progress, and stability of the homeland, and preserving the gains of the Union State, in addition to its external tasks that verify During which the message of the UAE and its policy based on achieving world peace ».

His Highness said that the generous care that our armed forces receive from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, represents the safety valve for the process of developing and strengthening its role and makes us fully confident in its ability to perform its role professionally and competently, and to carry out combat and peaceful missions. with high efficiency.

His Highness pointed out: “Today, we pay tribute to the first generation of the armed forces who bore the responsibility with honesty and sincerity during the establishment stage. Beloved, security and stability.”