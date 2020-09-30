The Council of Ministers of Kuwait has announced Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah as the new emir. TASS…

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, has held a number of important leadership positions in the government, including serving as Kuwait’s Minister of Defense in 1990 and Deputy Prime Minister for Counter-Terrorism. In 2006, he received the title of heir to the throne.

Sheikh Nawaf is expected to take the oath of office in front of parliament on Wednesday 30 September.

The previous emir of Kuwait, 91-year-old Sabah Al Ahmed As Sabah, died in the United States, where he was being treated.

Sabah IV ruled Kuwait since the beginning of 2006, before that he was prime minister, and also headed the country’s foreign ministry for several decades.

In July this year, it was reported that Emir Sabah was hospitalized in the United States for medical examination. Then there was information that the emir had a successful operation to remove the tumors. During the absence of Sabakh, a number of powers of the head of state then passed to his younger brother.