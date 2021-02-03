Dubai (Union)

Tomorrow evening, Meydan Racecourse will organize the activities of the third party of the Dubai World Cup Carnival, and it consists of six laps, most notably the Firebreak Stakes (for the third category) and the UAE 2000 Guinness Championship, and the value of the financial prizes is $ 549 thousand sponsored by Dubai Ports World. The Sand Mile, six horses, most notably “Matterhorn”, winner of the third round of the Al Maktoum Challenge, and “Hypothetical”, the winner in his first participation in Maidan.

“Kimber” is competing strongly in the race, while “Secret Ambition”, who was a runner-up in the Dubai Creek Mile in 2019, seeks to snatch the title, and there is “Oasis Charme” winner before, and coach Sintra Pereira pushes the horse “Trancavero” in his first participation.

The 22nd edition of the 2000 Guinness Emirates Championship (for the third category) in the third half of the mile, attracts six foals at the age of three years, most notably the Godolphin representative “Naval Crown”, whose rating is 104, who seeks to add the eleventh title to Godolphin, and competes with him “majestic” for His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the winner in Jebel Ali and the first favorite to win.

“Grand Dubai” is competing with the winner at the beginning of the season, and “Zoo Storm” the winner twice, under the supervision of Ali Rashid Al-Rahihi. “Ishakel”, the winner with a difference of 7 lengths, will compete with a purchase price of $ 640,654. It will not be an easy catch, “Ankel Hamed.”

The champion of Al Garhoud Sprint “Important Mission” seeks to win the first round of the ceremony for a distance of 1200 meters – Handicap, and the confrontation between him and the runner-up in that race “Behavioral Beas” is renewed, and Simar pays the winner on the same track and distance “Lavaspin”.

Godolphin coach Saeed bin Sorour, through “First Smile” and “Last Sunset”, seeks to win by preparing for a classic field race for 1400 meters grass – conditions, in the fifth game with the participation of 8 horses, and competes with “Ajmal” and “Hawa Biladi”, “Topper Bell.” ».

Godolphin horses seek to retain the field cup title (legs – par) for a distance of 2810 meters – grass, where he is pushed with a triple on its head “Espolini”, “Ghost Watch” and “Moonlight Spirit”, under the supervision of Charlie Appleby.

Saeed bin Surour sends the “Desert Fire” winner in Meydan two years ago, in addition to “Dubai Future” and “Volcanic Sky”, and there is “Global Heat” who won on the same track and distance, and “Communica” competes with it.

“Fall of Kent”, “Silver Line” and his companion compete in the stable, “Final Song”, at the end of the evening with a race of the Handicap for a distance of 1200 meters – grass, representing Godolphin horses “Man of Promise” and “Ottoman Court”, and there ” Flying Prince ».