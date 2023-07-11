Crown bridges | The people of Laajasalo channeled their frustration into creativity: they wrote a series of haikus about road works

The Kruunusillat project causes congestion and noise in Laajasalo. Tariq Al-Sadoon, who lives in Yliskylä, set out to find Japanese “Zen spirituality” through poetry in order to strengthen the residents’ patience.

Helsinki In Laajasalo, the Kruunusillat tramway construction site causes traffic jams in the area and gray hair for the residents. The giant contract lasts until 2027.

In recent days, residents have channeled their frustration into creativity: they wrote a series of haikus and other poems about the roadworks on the area’s Facebook trash radio.

That is, like the one who started poetry, who lives in Yliskylä Tariq Al-Sadoon:

“ Road construction in progress. Surprised me again, like the first snow.

The post started when Al-Sadoon followed a regular discussion in the group about road works and decided to try to steer it in a more positive direction.

He sent a haiku to his fellow sufferers with the accompanying words “I hope this poem inspires the Japanese Zen spirit and helps you cope”.

To Al-Sadoon’s surprise, other residents of the area were also inspired to write poetry:

“ Road construction site, delusion. Only soil, permafrost. My icy grave.

“ Torn open, the roads of our island. New ones are born, in time. Roads unknown.

“ I wish for freedom. I’m waiting in traffic again. Seagulls fly.

on Facebook The intersection of Jurmonkuja and Koirasaarenti also raised questions among residents. The discussion discussed whether there is a roundabout. Poems arose from this reflection as well:

“ But does anyone, or anyone, maybe even someone, know how to drive if we dare…

“ Is there a roundabout? Or not? If so, what? Who can know about these?

The longest bridge in Finland to be built in the Kruunusillat project enables a tram connection from Hakaniemi to Kruunuvuorenranta.

The construction work related to the project will make traffic difficult in a large area. In addition to traffic jams, construction causes noise.

Al-Sadoon says that the poetry of the mild effects of the renovation has united both those who don’t like the road construction site and those who “are okay with it”.

“The format served everyone.”