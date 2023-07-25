Crown bridges | The bridge block the length of the stadium tower was lifted into place – The big lifting job started at night on Kruunuvuorenselka

A Norwegian sea barge has been working on the Kruunuvuoren bridge all this week. The first bridge block went into place the night before Tuesday.

Pair hours behind schedule, but with convincing determination, the Norwegian sea barge Uglen started its massive lifting operation at the Kruunuvuoren Bridge on the night before Tuesday.

In the glow of the construction site lights, it lifted the 500-tonne bridge block onto the intermediate supports, centimeter by centimeter.

It’s 2:08 am. The wind is three meters per second, and the night is dusty. Excellent conditions for lifting that requires precision.

One edge of the bridge block fits well, but because of the other edge, the bridge block has to be rotated a little.

Uglen transported his cargo from Sompasaari to the bridge site south of Korkeasaari. Bridge contract project manager Jari Humalajoken according to Sompasaari, there was no particular problem, but everything went slowly like this the first time.

“Initially stiff”, Humalajoki characterizes the two-hour delay.

The rectangular bridge block assembled from steel beams weighs more than 500 tons.

From steel beams the assembled bridge block is 72 meters long, i.e. as long as the Stadium tower is high. As a wide structure, it could easily catch the wind on its side. For safety reasons, the wind limit for lifts is 10 meters per second.

The bridge blocks installed so far have been assembled in the construction sites in Korkeasaari and Kruunuvuorenranta. They have been moved into place with the help of jacks.

When the bridge is 1.2 kilometers long, the jacks have reached their limits. The middle eight bridge blocks have to be lifted using a sea barge.

Uglen’s size-class sea barges are rare visitors to Finland. The last time such a strong sea barge was used for bridge work in Varsinais-Suomi was twenty years ago.

Withdrawals after the arch of the Kruunuvuoren Bridge, which is the longest in Finland, is complete. A bridge deck will be built on top of the sturdy steel structures during the fall and winter.

On the bridge site, it would have been possible to make do with smaller 20-meter bridge blocks, which would have been lifted into place by a smaller sea barge. Much more time would have passed than the week planned for now.

The first two bridge blocks are lifted into place on consecutive nights. Then there will be a break day, and the remaining six will be lifted in the day shift from Thursday. Weather permitting, this phase of the work will be completed on Saturday.

Krunuvuorensiltan boating is prohibited in the construction site area for two consecutive nights from midnight to six in the morning. If the second lift on the night before Wednesday goes well, the boating route will no longer need to be closed at night.

After the bridge is completed, the underpass height of the main boat channel will be 20 meters.

Lifting tool after that, the lower parts of the bridge pylon rising to a height of 135 meters will be continued at the bridge site in seven-meter blocks.

The concreting of the pylon will take a total of about one and a half years, until the end of 2024.

According to Lehtonen, the construction site has progressed according to schedule. The construction of the Kruunuvuoren Bridge is scheduled to be completed in 2026. After that, the Laajasalo tramway will be built over the bridge.