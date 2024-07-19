Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

Since Thursday night (18), users of Microsoft services have noticed strange behavior in the company’s applications, especially cloud services, which have logged out of accounts and refused to reconnect. Friday morning revealed the extent of the problem: flights, banks and hospitals were affected by a faulty update to security software maintained by the company CrowdStrike.

“We are deeply sorry for the impact of what we have caused,” the company’s chief executive, George Kurtz, said in an interview with NBC. “We have identified the bug very quickly and we fixed the problem,” he said.

CrowdStrike immediately suffered a 10% drop in the stock market, and Microsoft fell 1.5%. Founded in 2011, the cybersecurity company offers protection services against system intrusions and viruses.

The affected CrowdStrike program, called “Falcon Sensor,” automatically scans for threats without requiring manual input and silently updates itself. It is a next-generation antivirus that uses machine learning and behavior analysis of programs, rather than relying on specific signatures within programs that are already known to be part of viruses. ransomwares (programs that hold systems hostage until payments are made to them) hackers) or other types of malware. Another selling point of antivirus is that it is lightweight for the consumer’s machine, doing much of its work in the cloud.

Only machines running Windows were affected, many of which displayed the blue screen error. Microsoft’s cloud service, widely used by companies, Azure, was affected because it uses the Falcon Sensor. One solution found was to restart machines in safe mode to remove the file with the update among the system files. The process is slow and companies have an associated cost of hiring employees to do the task, which is not possible to do remotely.

The software glitch revealed that multiple systems depended on the same Crowdstrike products. In Phoenix, Arizona, emergency services were affected and police had to file reports on paper. Similar problems were reported in the US states of Alaska, Indiana, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Ohio. Some supermarkets delayed opening their doors, and ports for cargo ships also delayed the start of services.

Ronaldo Lemos, president of the OAB-SP technology committee, described the situation at airports as “air chaos.” “At Rome airport, everything is chaos. Luggage is lost and all flights are canceled. No one knows what to do.” American Airlines, United and Delta have suspended their flights.