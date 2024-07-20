Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 15:11

Microsoft estimates that CrowdStrike’s security software update affected 8.5 million Windows devices, which corresponds to “less than one percent of all machines using the operating system.” The statement released by Microsoft on Saturday comes after the global cyber blackout that, according to international media, could be the largest in history.

The company highlights that this incident demonstrates the interconnected nature of the broad ecosystem that surrounds it – global cloud providers, software platforms, security vendors and other software vendors, and customers.

“It’s also a reminder of how important it is for all of us across the technology ecosystem to prioritize safe deployment and disaster recovery using the mechanisms that exist. As we’ve seen over the past two days, we learn, recover and move forward most effectively when we collaborate and work together. We appreciate the cooperation and collaboration from across our industry and will continue to update with learnings and next steps,” the tech giant said.

The statement also says CrowdStrike helped Microsoft develop a scalable solution that will help Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure accelerate a fix for CrowdStrike’s flawed update. The company also says it is working with AWS and GCP to collaborate on the most effective approaches.

“Since the beginning of this event, we have maintained ongoing communication with our customers, CrowdStrike, and third-party developers to gather information and expedite solutions. We recognize the disruption this issue has caused to businesses and the daily routines of many people. Our focus is on providing customers with technical guidance and support to safely bring back disrupted systems,” Microsoft added.