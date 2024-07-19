Auf einer passwortgeschützten internen Plattform für Kunden hat Crowdstrike eine Anleitung veröffentlicht, wie das Problem umgangen werden kann. „Das Problem wurde identifiziert und isoliert, und eine Lösung wurde bereitgestellt“, teilte Crowdstrike-Chef George Kurtz in den sozialen Medien mit.

Doch was steckt hinter dem Unternehmen, das offenbar für die weltweite IT-Panne verantwortlich ist? Und warum führen Probleme an einem einzelnen Update zu so großen Verwerfungen?

Angriffe automatisiert verhindern

Crowdstrike ist ein 2011 vom ehemaligen McAfee-Mitarbeiter George Kurtz gegründetes amerikanisches Cybersicherheitsunternehmen. Es gilt als einer der führenden Anbieter für den Schutz von Endgeräten – also beispielsweise Laptops – und Servern. Die Software läuft auf den Betriebssystemen Windows, Mac und Linux. Vom aktuellen Update ist aber nur Windows betroffen. Tausende Unternehmen nutzen die Software.

One of Crowdstrike’s most important products is called Falcon. The software uses artificial intelligence in the form of machine learning and is designed to detect attacks on the IT infrastructure and automatically prevent them before they become dangerous. Traditional antivirus programs react to the symptoms of cyber attacks and then combat any malware.

Software like Crowdstrike’s constantly monitors all systems and does not wait for the symptoms of viruses, but alerts system administrators as soon as it detects irregularities. Ironically, Crowdstrike itself has now become a threat to many companies.

Before that, things were going very well financially for the cybersecurity company. Because the damage caused by hacker attacks has increased enormously in recent years and more and more companies are moving their data to the cloud, providers like Crowdstrike have grown rapidly in recent years.

In the past fiscal year, Crowdstrike generated sales of $3.06 billion – a good third more than in the previous year. The share price has also performed splendidly recently – up until today. On Friday morning, the shares fell by around 15 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange compared to the previous day.