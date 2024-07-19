Ausgerechnet ein IT-Sicherheitsunternehmen: Alles deutet darauf hin, dass die weltweiten Computerprobleme auf ein fehlerhaftes Update des Unternehmens Crowdstrike zurückzuführen sind. Mehrere Unternehmen berichten, dass Windows auf Geräten, die mit einer bestimmten Crowdstrike-Software geschützt werden, nicht mehr starten kann. Davon betroffen sind Unternehmen und Organisationen rund um die Welt, unter anderem der Berliner Flughafen.
Auf einer passwortgeschützten internen Plattform für Kunden hat Crowdstrike eine Anleitung veröffentlicht, wie das Problem umgangen werden kann. „Das Problem wurde identifiziert und isoliert, und eine Lösung wurde bereitgestellt“, teilte Crowdstrike-Chef George Kurtz in den sozialen Medien mit.
Doch was steckt hinter dem Unternehmen, das offenbar für die weltweite IT-Panne verantwortlich ist? Und warum führen Probleme an einem einzelnen Update zu so großen Verwerfungen?
Angriffe automatisiert verhindern
Crowdstrike ist ein 2011 vom ehemaligen McAfee-Mitarbeiter George Kurtz gegründetes amerikanisches Cybersicherheitsunternehmen. Es gilt als einer der führenden Anbieter für den Schutz von Endgeräten – also beispielsweise Laptops – und Servern. Die Software läuft auf den Betriebssystemen Windows, Mac und Linux. Vom aktuellen Update ist aber nur Windows betroffen. Tausende Unternehmen nutzen die Software.
One of Crowdstrike’s most important products is called Falcon. The software uses artificial intelligence in the form of machine learning and is designed to detect attacks on the IT infrastructure and automatically prevent them before they become dangerous. Traditional antivirus programs react to the symptoms of cyber attacks and then combat any malware.
Software like Crowdstrike’s constantly monitors all systems and does not wait for the symptoms of viruses, but alerts system administrators as soon as it detects irregularities. Ironically, Crowdstrike itself has now become a threat to many companies.
Before that, things were going very well financially for the cybersecurity company. Because the damage caused by hacker attacks has increased enormously in recent years and more and more companies are moving their data to the cloud, providers like Crowdstrike have grown rapidly in recent years.
In the past fiscal year, Crowdstrike generated sales of $3.06 billion – a good third more than in the previous year. The share price has also performed splendidly recently – up until today. On Friday morning, the shares fell by around 15 percent on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange compared to the previous day.
The impact of the Crowdstrike glitch shows how closely interconnected the software industry is. In the past, for example, cyberattacks on individual IT service providers such as Kaseya or gaps in Microsoft’s Exchange servers have had a broad impact. “Today’s outages show how fragile our critical infrastructure is. A small error at a single company can paralyze all air traffic, the banking system and communications,” says cybersecurity expert Dennis Kenji-Kipker. “We urgently need to reduce our dependence on individual providers and focus on more redundancy and diversity.” This is the only way the world can better protect itself against such outages in the future.
