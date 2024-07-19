A global online blackout caused by a flaw in a Microsoft system is causing problems for countless companies around the world this Friday (19), including airlines, banks, telecommunications companies and even hospitals.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors network outages, since last night there have been sudden spikes in incidents on several websites that use Microsoft applications.

These problems began to be detected in the USA and spread to different parts of the world.

All flights on several major US airlines – including Delta, United and American Airlines – were suspended early Friday morning due to the outage.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident, which affects all flights in the country, regardless of destination.

It is not known how long the aircraft grounding will last, although the FAA has indicated that system upgrades are being carried out to restore normality.

In turn, the Irish airline Ryanair reported that its operations are being affected by the global computer failure which it attributed to “third-party software”.

The Dublin-based company recommended that its passengers arrive at airports at least three hours before departure time to avoid queues.

“We are experiencing network outages due to a third-party IT issue that is beyond our control,” the Ryanair on your website.

In Israel, the Health Ministry said hospitals and other health services in the country had experienced technical failures resulting from a global computer problem.

“An apparent global flaw linked to cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike in Microsoft’s Windows operating system has caused global outages,” the newspaper said. Times of Israel.

The Magen David Adom emergency service also reported in a statement that it was having difficulty receiving calls on its telephone line, which is why it asked citizens to contact the police in case of an emergency.

Incidents were also reported at the Israeli Postal Service and Ben Gurion International Airport, which warned of possible flight delays due to this global problem.

In Australia, in addition to disrupting operations at the country’s main airports, the blackouts affected the payment systems of supermarkets and banks such as NAB, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank and Bendigo Bank, according to state broadcaster ABC.

Several airlines and airports in Southeast Asia have also confirmed that they are suffering from computer problems related to a Microsoft system flaw.

Among the affected airlines are Singapore Airlines, the Philippines Cebu Pacific and Malaysian AirAsia.

Origin of the blackout is being updated

A faulty update to the CrowdStrike computer security platform is the source of the failure that occurred in Microsoft systems that caused an online blackout that has affected companies across the planet.

The company admitted that a flaw in an update to its CrowdStrike Falcon platform, one of Windows’ antivirus protection systems, caused the chaos, and assured that it is already working to reverse the situation.

As computer experts explained to EFE Agencythe latest Falcon controller update contained bugs and immediately crashed Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services using its global infrastructure.

This caused the appearance of blue screens, known as “screens of death”, which around the world showed that systems had stopped working and that servers needed to be restarted.

CrowdStrike suggests deleting a sys file – Windows system files – but currently this does not guarantee the recovery of all functions, since, as experts told EFE, all the servers in a company are connected to each other, so even if one “gets up” the rest may not work.

Additionally, CrowdStrike’s own servers are down, making it impossible to know for sure when affected systems will be recovered.