Rosenblatt analysts consider the decline in shares of CrowdStrike a strategic buying opportunity despite the global outage caused by a faulty software update.

The company’s shares fell more than 14% before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange this Friday (19.Jul.2024) and were down around 9% at 12:30 pm in Brasília. For the strategists at Rosenblattsuch devaluation is considered “excessive”given the specific nature of the problem.

They highlight that the outage was caused by an isolated software failure, and did not systemically affect CrowdStrike’s platform.

CEO George Kurtz quickly addressed the issue, confirming that it was not a security breach, and promptly implemented a fix. Rosenblatt sees the incident as a demonstration of the company’s transparency and responsiveness in the face of disruptions.

CrowdStrike plays a key role in global cybersecurity, impacting essential services including major airlines such as Delta and United Airlines, financial institutions, media companies and emergency services. The widespread reliance on CrowdStrike’s solutions underscores their importance and critical demand.

According to Rosenblatt, CrowdStrike’s solid growth trajectory is unlikely to be impacted by this incident, driven by the rise of cyber threats and its leadership in endpoint security.

The market’s reaction to the outage offers investors an opportunity to acquire shares of a high-quality, growth-focused cybersecurity company at a discounted price. Analysts see the outage as an attractive opportunity for CrowdStrike investors.

With information from Investing Brazil.