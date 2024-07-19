F1 ‘immune’ to computer problem that is paralyzing the world

As we reported this morning due to a software error in the latest update released by the cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike There is a major global cyber disruption occurring, affecting banking, mobility (flights and trains) and even the delivery of some media broadcasts (including Sky News).

We have checked with our correspondent in Budapest whether this computer error could have any impact on the start of the race weekend in Hungary and at the moment there is no concern even at the Mercedes.

THE data of the F3 free practice session they were tried regularly from Pirelli and therefore there are no fears that the error in the latest update released by Crowdstrike could create problems at the Hungaroring.