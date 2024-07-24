Millions of PCs around the world with Windows installed showed a blue screen to their users after the antimalware software of Crowdstrike receive an update.

The question is Crowdstrike He already explained exactly what happened and what caused the crash of the computers he uses. Windows to operate.

The first thing you need to know is that this software is designed to stop malware attacks that could endanger different systems. Now, it is a software that is installed at the kernel level inside computers.

This means that to defend a system, software must be installed at the deepest levels of security, but one mistake can cause everything to go down, which is what happened.

It turns out that an update arrived from the cloud, a very small one, of just 40kb, which was what caused the “computer blackout”. “Due to a bug in the Content Validator, one of two Templates passed validation despite having problematic data.”

Crowdstrike promises that this will not happen again and that Windows will not fall again

Crowdstrike promises to improve its Rapid Response Content testing by using local development testing, content updates and rollback testing, as well as stress testing and more to keep Windows from breaking again.

We should also point out that they will also seek to improve the way they handle errors in the content interpreter. Technically, they have already seen that serious errors can occur and that is why they are getting to work, because it cannot happen again.

