What is going on

Microsoft crashes, emergency service disruptions in several states in the US, major disruptions in international airline services, banks and the media (all United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines flights in the US suspended, all operations at Berlin Brandenburg International Airport stopped): this is what is happening around the world due to a software error in the latest update released by the cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike.

Crowdstrike has been a partner of Mercedes in F1 for several years and is currently responsible for a major global cyber outage. Mercedes itself relies on Crowdstrike as a partner for cyber security both at its Brackley headquarters and on the track. On X FOM has already communicated that These IT problems will not affect the timekeeping and live-timing services providedbut that doesn’t mean the error in the Crowdstrike software update won’t impact F1 teams.

“We still have to check that the teams don’t have any problems”we read in the note. Very simply, a computer that uses Microsoft – a sponsor of Alpine, for example – might not be able to get going if it uses Crowdstrike as a cybersecurity platform.