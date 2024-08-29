Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2024 – 21:36

CrowdStrike Inc. cut its 2024 guidance and gave lower-than-expected guidance for the current quarter, reflecting the impact of July’s computer outages. The cybersecurity company said Wednesday that the reduced guidance was due to more than $60 million in assistance it is providing related to what it called “customer engagement packages.”

The Austin, Texas-based company reported net income of $47 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with $8.5 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.04, above the 97 cents that analysts polled by FactSet had forecast. Revenue rose 32% to $963.9 million, compared with $958.3 million.

For the full year, the company now expects revenue to be between $3.89 billion and $3.9 billion, down from its previous view of between $3.98 billion and $4.01 billion. It expects adjusted earnings between $3.61 per share and $3.65 per share, down from $3.93 per share and $4.03 per share.

For the third quarter, CrowdStrike forecast revenue of between $979.2 million and $984.7 million, below the $1.01 billion that analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted.

In July, a bug in CrowdStrike’s Falcon software took down millions of computers and delayed thousands of flights. The company’s most recent fiscal quarter ended about two weeks after the turmoil.

At 8:48 pm (Brasília time), CrowdStrike shares were down 2.82% in after-hours trading in New York.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires