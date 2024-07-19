CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said Friday (19) that his engineers have already resolved the problem that caused the global failure in Microsoft systems, although he warned that it may take some time for some customers to return to operation.

“We know what the problem is. We’ve fixed it. Now we’re restoring the systems,” Kurtz said in an interview with the American broadcaster. NBC.

The CEO of this Austin (Texas)-based company assured that they worked “all night” with their customers to get the systems working again.

“Many of them are rebooting the system and they are getting back up and running… as for some systems that are not recovering, we are working with them. It may take some time for some systems that just don’t recover automatically,” he said.

Kurtz insisted the failure was caused by a “bug” in an update that introduced a problem with a Microsoft operating system.

“In some cases, there’s a weird interaction and it doesn’t seem to happen on all Windows systems. There are different versions, variants and patch levels, so to speak, and we’re trying to figure out where that negative interaction occurred,” Kurtz explained.

The failure suffered in Microsoft systems as a result of the update of a cybersecurity component from the company Crowdstrike has caused numerous incidents at a global level in airlines, airports, payment systems, health care and communication media, among other services.

This update has caused technical problems for Microsoft customers, a problem that is reflected in the generation of a “blue screen” that prevents it from functioning correctly.

Microsoft also commented on the global outage on Friday, reiterating the company’s statements that the cause of the outage of its applications and services has been fixed. However, it noted that the “bug” continues to affect some of its customers.

UK discusses cyber blackout in emergency meeting

UK government officials held an emergency meeting on Friday to assess the impact of a cyber outage on systems owned by digital security firm CrowdStrike that use Microsoft’s Windows operating system.

“We recognise the impact this is having on services and the government is working closely with relevant sectors and industries on this issue, which affects services not just across the UK but globally,” a UK government spokesman said after a meeting of the so-called emergency committee. Snake.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not attend the meeting, the source said. “The prime minister had bilateral talks with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and the cabinet in the morning, but all ministers, including the prime minister, are being briefed on the latest developments,” the spokesman said.

Several hospitals in the UK have been affected by the widespread blackout. According to the National Health Service, the global cyber outage has caused disruptions to most of the country’s healthcare practices.