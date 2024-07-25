Late last week, CrowdStrike, a security software that many companies use, received an update that caused multiple devices to crash. Windows 11which caused a series of errors worldwide that affected millions of people. Although everything has returned to normal, CrowdStrike has decided to apologize to those affected with a $10 Uber Eats card, which does not work.

That’s right, earlier this week, CrowdStrike decided to send a $10 Uber Eats gift card to companies affected by last week’s bug. However, This apology is not addressed to all employees of a company, but to its managers. In addition, it has been reported that gift cards are not working, as Uber thought this was a scam due to the number of codes that were activated at the same time. This is what Kevin Benacci, a representative of CrowdStrike, commented on the matter:

“We forwarded it to our teammates and partners who have been helping customers in this situation. Uber flagged it as fraud due to high usage.”

At the time, the CrowdStrike bug caused a series of problems at airports, hospitals, and multiple companies. While everyone was affected in one way or another, The United States and Europe were the regions that suffered most from this problem.Fortunately, things have returned to normal by now, and those responsible are likely working to prevent something like this from happening again.

Let's just hope the next apology is a little more appealing than just a coffee and a donut.

Author’s Note:

It’s funny that a company that caused serious problems worldwide apologizes with a coffee, something that not everyone had the opportunity to redeem. This shows us that big companies don’t suffer real consequences.

Via: Tech Church