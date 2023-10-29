The authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the Muslim-majority region, and police went to the facility, according to the Associated Press.

Russian news reports stated that the protesters were chanting anti-Semitic slogans and attempted to storm the plane belonging to the Russian airline Red Wings, which arrived from Tel Aviv.

A video clip posted on social media showed some crowds waving Palestinian flags.

For its part, Israel urged Russia to “protect” its citizens after the storming incident.

A statement issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, “Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli nationals and all Jews, and to act decisively against rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis.”