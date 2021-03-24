Masses of worshipers, in all the country’s mosques, performed absentee prayers for the deceased in the country, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God bless him, after the sunset prayer yesterday. The worshipers prayed to God Almighty to dwell in Him in His spaciousness, with the Prophets, the Siddiq, and the martyrs, and the goodness of these is a companion.

The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments circulated to all mosques in the country, by holding absent prayer at the specified time, and inviting worshipers to perform it.





