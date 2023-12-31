Sunday, December 31, 2023, 10:02



The Plaza del Rey in Cartagena became small, this Saturday night, on the occasion of the massive celebration of the preuvas before the clock of the Military Arsenal. Twenty-four hours before the end of 2023, the City Council, in collaboration with the Prevúas de Pepita Association and Radio Cartagena, organized a musical party with party favors between eight in the afternoon and midnight.

The organization's plan was to distribute around two thousand bags of party favors among the participants. The bars and restaurants in Plaza del Rey and surrounding areas also contributed to the party, with special menus. As has been usual in the six previous editions, there was music from a DJ and the participation of a brass band. Also a tribute to the Arsenal watchmaker, José Antonio Carrión.

In this context, the Popular Parliamentary Group, through a motion that will be registered in the Regional Assembly, will request the Governing Council of the Autonomous Community that the preúvas festival of the city of Cartagena be declared of Regional Tourist Interest. “The port city receives a large increase in participants every year thanks to this festivity and thanks to the roots it has acquired,” said deputy Santiago López Noguera.

The first edition of this activity took place on December 30, 2007. It was launched by Josefa Muñoz, known as 'Pepita', who, out of family custom and surrounded by friends, began to replicate the traditional rehearsal that takes place every December 30 in Puerta del Sol in Madrid twenty-four hours before the end of the year bells. The Arsenal clock, twin of the Puerta del Sol clock, has been operating in Cartagena since 1866.