A mother had a dream in which she was called from school to announce that she would have to teach all her son’s classmates at home for the duration of the pandemic. Instead, a nanny dreamed that her parents would telecommute and leave her on the street. Dreams with vulnerable elderly people, dead family members, crowds without masks, mistaken handshakes and crowds on the bus were also recorded. Have just been published various studies that analyze the content and emotions of our dreams during the worst months of confinement, in different countries, and among all of them these same patterns are observed in the themes. But also in anguish: the greater the anxiety of the dreamers, the more likely they were to suffer from nightmares. Something that especially affects women.

These studies show how fears and social distances have crystallized in the dreams of the population. The last one, made in Finland, observed that the images and events related specifically to the pandemic had crept into more than half of the dreams reported by the subjects studied, when, in general, health and hygiene issues are around 12% of distressing dreams under normal circumstances . Using a computational model, they found several sets of stories that repeated over and over again. Elderly people in distress, problems in crowded travel and transport, anguish over not being able to play, apocalyptic scenes, medical complications … “We were moved to observe that associations were repeated in the content of dreams that reflected the apocalyptic environment of the confinement by the covid -19 ”, explains the main author, Anu-Katriina Pesonen, Director of the Mind and Sleep Research Group at the University of Helsinki.

“The idea of ​​a shared image reflected in dreams is intriguing,” adds Pesonen, “instead of thinking that dreams are strictly private, the findings indicate that the shared environment in stressful situations is associated with similar dream content, some form of mental landscape shared between individuals ”. The themes pandemics they were repeated both in subjects with high levels of anxiety and in those who did not appear to be as distressed.

The uncertainty of women

But the nightmares did reflect that uncertainty. For example, in a study conducted in the USA observed that the more affected people were, especially in their mental health, the more bad dreams appeared. And this pattern was much more common in women, as Deirdre Barrett of Harvard Medical School has also observed. In his study, which has been collecting sleep information for thousands of people around the globe, it is noted that motives related to death are three times more present in dreams during the pandemic than under normal conditions. But women showed “higher rates of negative emotions, anxiety, sadness, anger, body content, references to biological processes, health and death.”

“That it has a much stronger effect on women’s dreams is not surprising,” Barrett explains, because “women perform three times more unpaid care work than men, they are more likely to be caregivers for people with illnesses. the family, which makes them more vulnerable to infection ”. In addition, the Harvard expert points out, women represent 70% of health workers, occupy the lowest salary levels, are at a greater risk of suffering domestic violence, are more likely to have unstable contracts and are more affected by the loss of jobs during the pandemic. “Women experience a greater increase in depression and anxiety since the beginning of the pandemic than men,” concludes Barrett, and nightmares are an extension of the anguish experienced during the day.

An indication of emotional stress

In another study, made in italy During confinement, it was also observed that the participating women indicated greater emotional intensity and a particularly negative tone of their dreams. And 20% included explicit references to covid. Interestingly, the dream scenarios were mainly open places that could not be visited during the quarantine, such as streets, beaches, bars. But in those scenarios of recovered freedom, the objects that appeared were mostly domestic, such as furniture, computers, mobiles and pets, with which the isolated people lived permanently. “The transgression of isolation, desired and feared, is thus the basis of dreams marked by danger and threat”, explain the authors of the work, from the University of Naples Federico II. And they clarify: “But the most specific characteristic of the traumatic experience is the feeling of helplessness: that is, the feeling that you do not have the individual resources to face reality.”

“Worries, the excess of new threatening stimuli, cause us to search our memory during sleep to draw scenarios that help us find solutions to what worries us,” he explains Javier Puertas, vice president of the Spanish Sleep Society. In other words, we put our problems to bed and the pandemic is no different. “Nightmares are an indication, a clue, of our emotional stress,” says Puertas. Especially if those bad dreams are repeated, explains the expert, because the brain does not finish seeing the solution to the stress that the nightmare generates: “Something is having an extraordinary impact”.

Pesonen agrees with him, who believes that the results of his study contribute to understanding the role of sleep in adapting to stressful situations. “Sometimes frequent nightmares can be a sign of chronic anxiety and stress, but dreaming of a new code of conduct, for example, can also encourage learning new behaviors.”

