The fire brigade was busy during the night from Saturday to Sunday. There were small fires that needed to be extinguished throughout the country. Four cars went up in flames in Veldhoven, and a fifth suffered significant damage. There were also incidents in other places, in many cases probably caused by fireworks. In Limburg, an accident involving fireworks earlier in the evening cost the life of a man.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
09:45
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Crowds #emergency #services #due #fireworks #fires #36yearold #man #dies #Limburg
Leave a Reply