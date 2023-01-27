The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has warned drivers that a number of streets will be affected today and tomorrow between 5:00 pm and 12:00 midnight, which is expected to witness congestion and traffic density, coinciding with the holding of the “Coca-Cola Arena” activities.

The authority indicated that Al Safa Street, Al Bidda Street and Sheikh Zayed Street at the intersection with the Financial Center Street were affected, calling on members of the public to use the Dubai Metro station towards the Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall station to reach the event site easily, in order to avoid delays.

The Coca-Cola Arena is a multi-purpose indoor hall that accommodates 17,000 people, and has the capabilities to host major international artists, in addition to a full range of events, sporting events, family entertainment, comedy shows, exhibitions and parties. This is due to its highly flexible and adaptable design, which includes a changeable stage and a retractable seating system, which contributes to creating more spaces to host various events.