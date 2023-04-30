Sunday, April 30, 2023, 3:49 p.m.



«I want it to be summer again / When the sun falls so slowly / An imaginary Sunday / The whole month» sang Ganges on the stage of Julián Romea square. It would not be bad if this atypical Sunday, the eve of a holiday, that tastes like Saturday, was repeated more often.

The festival-goers did not hesitate to accompany the artists again in the second and last day of morning concerts of the Warm Up. The Murcian performances Se Ha Perdido Un Niño and Perdón began while the little ones were able to enjoy the children’s concert by Dr. Sapo. Skull masks among the public to receive the surf rock of the Tiki Phantoms in the Plaza de los Apóstoles, who gave way to the Latino cocktail of Tito Ramírez.

Putochinomaricón, who before his performance was seen among the public, brought out the most casual side of the attendees, who packed the Plaza Julián Romea, and was the perfect aperitif to give way to the long-awaited afternoon event.