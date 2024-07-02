Men with Wagner PMC flags spotted in Volgograd

A crowd with Wagner PMC flags scared residents of Volgograd. This was reported by the online publication V1.ru in Telegram.

The attention of the townspeople was drawn to a group of men, some of whom were dressed in camouflage and T-shirts with PMC symbols.

The men said they decided to honor the soldiers on Veterans Day, unofficially celebrated in Russia on July 1. They climbed Mamayev Kurgan and laid wreaths.

Earlier in Moscow, Wagner veterans recorded a video message with a sledgehammer in their hands. A group of people, their faces covered by masks, gathered at the monument to General Skobelev. “Russians, forward,” the PMC fighters said in chorus.