In the midst of attacks against Christians in Pakistan, where churches were set on fire and houses destroyed after an accusation of blasphemy, a new similar case was reported this week, this time in New Delhi, the capital of India.

According to information from portal Christian Post, a church was invaded during a religious meeting and Christians were attacked by an extremist mob who uttered phrases in defense of “a Hindu nation”, through loudspeakers. The violent acts took place in the Tahipur region of Dheli.

According to local media, when the victims went to file a complaint against the criminal action, hundreds of people from organizations related to Hindu religious nationalism gathered outside, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” (Hail Lord Ram).

Christians reported that they were beaten with sticks. One of them, who gave an interview without identifying himself, for security reasons, told the press that “every day that the members gather to pray, they do so in fear of being attacked”.

According to the United Christian Forum (UCF), the first half of 2023 was marked by an increase in violence against Christians in 23 states of India, where 400 incidents were identified, against 274 reported in the same period of the year. past.

For Christians living in the country, 2021 was the “most violent year” in history, with at least 486 violent reports of Christian persecution, the UCF reported.

The organization said that the increase in violent reports against Christians is linked to impunity and false allegations by extremists to the police that “they are forced to convert”.

In July, a wave of violence took hold in the north of the country, in Manipur, where dozens of people were killed, churches burned and thousands of Christians had to flee.

According to the NGO Open Doors, which investigates the situation of religious persecution in the world, India ranks 11th on the list of most repressive countries for Christianitywith a strong religious nationalism.