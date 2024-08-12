Donald Trump just can’t stand it crowds of supporters that the rallies and events of the new Democratic candidate for the White House, Kamala Harris, continue to attractand now he goes so far as to claim that the images are fake news, or rather a deep fake created with artificial intelligence. “Didn’t anyone notice that Kamala cheated at the airport? There was no one on the plane, she created it all with artificial intelligence showing images of large crowds of so-called supporters, but they never existed,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social.

“She’s a fraud, there was no one waiting for her, and it looked like there were 10,000 people, the same thing happens with the fake crowd at her rallies, that’s how Democrats win elections, by cheating,” the tycoon attacked again. Trump’s words are not supported by evidence that the 15,000 people at the airport were not real, also because Harris’ arrival in Detroit was broadcast live on TV, with the presence of dozens of journalists and people who posted photos and videos on social media.

David Plouffe, one of Harris’ advisers, immediately reacted with concern: “These are not conspiracy ramblings coming from deep within the Internet, but whoever writes them could have the nuclear codes and be responsible for decisions that will have an impact on us for decades.”

Harris also surpasses Trump in confidence in economic management

For the first time since the start of the election campaign, voters show they have more confidence in the Democratic ticket than in Donald Trump for managing the economy. This is what emerges from a poll, conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan, which therefore records the overtaking of Kamala Harris – who is given in the lead in many key states – even on a front that until now seemed to continue to favor the former president.

Even though Harris’s lead is now slim, 42% to 41%, the poll is important because it marks “a marked shift in electorate sentiment following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race for the White House,” the FT notes. Before the president’s withdrawal on July 21, only 35% of voters trusted his handling of the economy, despite the good results obtained by his administration, compared to 41% who trusted Trump.

While Trump’s approval ratings remain unchanged, the new poll shows that in just a few weeks the Democratic ticket has gained a whopping 7 percentage points of support for its economic policies, gaining consensus among the 18% of voters who last month said they had no confidence in either candidate on the economy.