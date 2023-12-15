Genoa – It lasted the fire brigade's inspection lasted almost eight hours which gave the green light to the opening of the Winter Park in Genoa, the area dedicated to the rides inaugurated yesterday afternoon in the new location of Ponte Parodi. And so the ribbon cutting, scheduled for 3pm, did not arrive until around 4.30pm.

A wait that caused some too much nervousness and some illnesses among the boys crowded for hours to grab the 100 euro discount vouchers reserved for the first thousand who entered the park. In the end, however, the first day passed without further problems. The 120 attractions – the most eagerly awaited are an Explorer that takes those who climb on it on a complete tour and the go-kart track – will be available to adults and children for a month (last day 14 January 2024) from 3pm to midnight on weekdays and from 10.30 to midnight on holidays.

The wait it was used to bring the systems up to standard that the fire brigade commission found out of place during the inspection: nothing important, otherwise the green light would not have arrived, but interventions that took longer than expected. In particular, the escape routes were checked and rechecked, which ultimately met the safety requirements.

«We worked hard to find a location, only in the last two months did we identify this one – explains the deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi, present at the inauguration -. A choice that protects a heritage such as Winter Park and Ponte Parodi opens to the public, a place that the Genoese do not know and on which we are aiming a lot for the future.” The councilor for Commerce Paola Bordilli was also satisfied: «Genoa shows that it does not want to give up the amusement park which for years has made Christmas very special-she says. We managed to maintain numbers above last year. This made it possible, also using the Darsena area, to recover the smaller rides that bring joy and fun. Maintaining the amusement park is important for the city, for the carnies and for everyone. Now we need to discover this area as Genoese and as visitors, given that we are close to the Galata Museum which is very popular with tourists.”

Ready to amaze, like every year, the carnies. Even if they are the first to be surprised (positively) by the new location: «We are very happy – concludes spokesperson Mattia Gutris -. We are a stone's throw from the ancient port, in the center of Genoa. We have 120 attractions and many new features (with the gastronomic ones there are 130 stands). The scepter of the largest traveling amusement park in Europe is always ours, despite the smaller area. We hope to surpass last year's 280,000 attendances.”

In the end some useful information: access is from the Darsena, next to the Galata museum, but there is also an exit on the Hennebique side. You can arrive by metro or bus. For the entire duration of the event, the Municipality's ordinance prohibiting bottles and cans, fireworks and other explosive materials and pepper spray is in force.