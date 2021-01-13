Crowd financing Financial Supervision Authority finds shortcomings in risk assessment of crowdfunding companies – companies promise improvement

MFIs pass on investors ’money to unlisted growth companies. The development of companies has very often been considerably weaker than estimated when applying for financing.

“By way of illustration could raise even the fact that if there is not yet a finished product that would be in production. And if the sale of this product under development still requires different permits, then those are essential risks that need to be clearly communicated to investors. And they must also be reflected in the economic forecasts given, ”the market supervisor Marianne Demecs About Financial Supervision (Fiva) says.

Last autumn, Fiva went through the corporate financing rounds brokered by three crowdfunding companies from 2019. According to the study, there were shortcomings in both the risk assessment of companies and the reporting of financial information. The issues had been dealt with in a tens of pages of background note, but they had not been properly condensed into the basic information of the investment target.

A company applying for crowdfunding must draw up a six-page basic information document, which should set out the main points clearly and comprehensibly. Mass financial intermediaries need to make sure that the information is in order. According to Demecs, it was the content of the documents that was flawed.

“In the cases assessed, the wider supplementary material showed the situation of the company well, but the most relevant information should already appear in the basic information document. Such a thing is, for example, that the beneficiary does not yet have an established business, ”says Demecs.

The crowdfunding regulation came into force in 2016 and at the same time the operations came under Fiva’s control.

Crowd financing Applicant companies are required to submit reports and information more lightly than companies that organize share issues on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. However, according to Demecs, the information provided should highlight the material operational risks and up-to-date financial information.

Companies applying for crowdfunding are often in the early stages of their operations, making it difficult to make forecasts of economic development, for example.

Kauppalehti did last fall an extensive report on the success of the companies that received crowdfunding and the accuracy of the forecasts. The result of the study was that the forecasts were very optimistic compared to the actual development of the companies.

According to Fiva’s report, the reporting of financial information should also be clarified. The financial situation of early-stage companies can change very quickly, but investors should at least be told what assumptions the forecasts are based on.

“For example, liquidity information is very relevant information. If working capital is running out, then it is by far the most significant risk, as additional funding is urgently needed. Similarly, the basic information document should contain information on what the requested funding is intended to be used for, and if it is not sufficient, for example, for the planned investment, then how the rest is to be obtained, ”says Demecs.

The Financial Supervision Authority’s report included Inderes, Springvest and Privanet Securities, each of which examined the crowdfunding issues of the three companies.

Last CEO of Springvest, which provided funding of approximately EUR 34 million in Päivi Malinen I think it is good that Fiva has now clearly outlined what information needs to be provided in the key information document.

“The findings of the thematic assessment were primarily related to the extent to which risks and the financial situation need to be described. All we have to do now is learn to summarize the essentials in six pages. A multi-page investment memorandum and a marketing appendix are always prepared for companies, ”says Malinen.

According to Malinen, companies applying for financing through Springvest must already make three assessments of their growth targets. The assessments describe the preconditions for the realization of the objectives and, for example, the effects of the realization of risks on economic development.

“However, for example, turnover is not even a suitable measure of the development of all early-stage companies. Sometimes developments also exceed forecasts briskly. Mobidiag, which received funding through us, increased its net sales by 600 percent last year. ”

Private managing director Riku Lindström acknowledges that Fiva ‘s comments are justified. According to Lindström, the company decided to stop organizing crowdfunding a year ago and focus on brokering shares of unlisted companies. The company maintains a trading venue for unlisted shares.

“Organizing these one-time funding rounds was challenging in terms of profitability. Companies seeking crowdfunding are also usually a bit of an unnecessarily early stage company. Therefore, giving the most realistic perspectives on the future is a difficult place. In history, companies often try to give a very positive image of themselves, ”says Lindström.

Invesdorin vice president Riikka Koskenohi says that the shortcomings identified by Fiva have already been rectified. Last year, Invesdor provided approximately EUR 15 million in crowdfunding.

“Overall, the assessment we received from Fiva was pretty good. In two cases, it was assessed that the risks should have been described in some detail. We have already paid attention to this, and it is these risk assessments that we work with companies the most, ”he says.

According to Koskenoh, it is often difficult for companies applying for financing to understand that the most realistic assessment of risks is to their advantage and not to their detriment.

“Being aware of the risks inspires investor confidence,” he says.

Koskenohi says that the surplus positivity of the economic forecasts given by companies has become feedback to Invesdor.

“Estimates have now been deliberately set on fire. It is not enough to evaluate something and then hope for the Swedish market to open up. The company also needs to have a plan for how to get there and where the earnings forecast is based, ”he says.

According to him, companies that become customers are now required to have both an optimistic and a realistic assessment of the company’s development.

“On the other hand, investors would also be expected to be more patient. Early-stage growth companies have a big risk, but if they succeed, then the returns can be staggering. However, returns should not be expected immediately next year, but the company should be given time. Typically, an exit, ie stock exchange listing or acquisition, takes place in five years, for example, ”says Koskenohi.

Invesdorin among the successes he mentions Cityvarasto, the consulting company Solwers and the burger company Friends & Brgrs.

Koskenohi emphasizes that investors must also understand the exceptionally high risk associated with crowdfunding. Money that an investor cannot afford to lose should not be invested through crowdfunding. If an investment goes bankrupt, equity investments become worthless.

“I also recommend investing only in one that you understand something yourself.”

Lindström of Privanet would like to remind that the challenges of forecasting are not limited to companies applying for crowdfunding.

“The forecasts of many companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange have also gone wrong,” he says.