Highlights: Embarrassing case came up in Maharajganj in UP

Video of lover couple tied up in a nude position with a pole, beaten

Family of minor girl filed case against youth

Police also registered a case for beating the couple

Prakashini Mani Tripathi, Maharajganj

A very embarrassing incident has emerged from the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Here, the crowd stripped the lover couple and beat him badly. During this, he pleaded with both hands folded but there was no effect on the uncontrollable crowd. Now the police has registered a case against the accused in this case.

What is the whole matter

On the night of September 2, in a village in Ghughali police station area of ​​Maharajganj district, a young man called a minor girlfriend to meet him. During this time a villager passing by saw them both in an objectionable position. After this, he raised noise, and the villagers gathered. The mob beat up both of them by tying them to electric poles. Also made vulgar comments. Meanwhile, someone made a video of the incident. Both kept on requesting their rescue but the uncontrollable crowd did not listen.

SP Rohit Sajwan of Maharajganj

Someone reported the case to Dial 112. The police reached the spot and rescued them in some way. Police became active after the video of the incident went viral. In this case, the relatives of the minor girl have filed a complaint with the police, accusing the young man. The police have registered a case against the young man under rape and poxo act on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s mother. Along with this, further action will be taken based on the viral video and the statement of the girl.

Meanwhile, SP Rohit Sajwan of Maharajganj said that two cases have been registered in this case. First, against those who have abused the loving couple. Secondly, on the basis of the tahrir of the girl’s family, a case has been registered against the accused in the sections of the poxo act along with rape.