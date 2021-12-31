The security sources told “Sky News Arabia” that the siege of state institutions by armed militias in Tripoli during the past weeks was the beginning of a well-studied process, in preparation for imposing its guardianship over the political decision if measures were taken against the militias’ whims.

The sources also indicated that there is a state of mobilization within the ranks of the militias on all outskirts of the capital in preparation for the next steps. There is a current that seeks to provide maximum protection for the outgoing government according to the road map, and another current seeks to monopolize the decision in the capital.

The armed militias had surrounded a number of institutions, including the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and security institutions, in the middle of last month, days before the presidential elections, which were scheduled to be held on December 24.

Armed militias in the Libyan capital control decision-making centers and general trends, as they seek to thwart any step towards a political solution in the country to end the state of conflict and fighting.

“maneuvering and deception”

Commenting on the militias’ movements, military analyst Muhammad Al-Tarhauni said, “What happened for weeks during the militias’ siege of the institutions was a maneuver and a deception… Its aim was to show the existence of a dispute with the authority in the capital.”

The military analyst added that the next step, if the militias sense the danger of dismissing the government, is to ignite the capital so that power is not handed over, and thus the militias lose their rampant influence inside the capital.

Al-Tarhauni stressed that “the protection here will be from the militias themselves, to preserve the outgoing government from any dismissal decision so that it continues to control the capabilities of the Libyan state.”

In the context, the security sources confirmed that there are intensive meetings between militia leaders for the next step, which will appear to protect the capital, but from within it is to provide protection for its influence.

equation on the ground

A “zero equation”… This is how the former Libyan diplomat Salem Al-Werfalli described the current situation in the capital, Tripoli, which suffers from the grip of armed militias.

Al-Werfalli stressed that any government or decision-making institution in the capital is directly and indirectly affiliated with the armed militias that control the entire scene, and it has been evident during the past weeks of an explicit obstruction of the presidential elections.

The former Libyan diplomat added that the conflict of special interests is actually ruling the capital, and this conflict is what gave the armed militias the power to create the scene and control.

The House of Representatives is currently working on considering the continuation or replacement of the government, which was tasked with preparing for the presidential elections, and handing over power to an elected authority, which the upcoming parliament sessions will reveal about the fate of the current government.

In light of the parliamentary trend towards the government of Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, corruption cases have surrounded a number of ministries and former officials, the latest of which is the decision of the Libyan Attorney General to imprison the Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Mabrouka Toghi, in corruption cases.

At the same time, anger dominates the Libyan street towards the government and a number of political bodies that have been implicated in a state of uncertainty over the fate of the elections, which was the only way out of the Libyan crisis.