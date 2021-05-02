A team of four astronauts set off on a return trip to Earth, Saturday, from the International Space Station, aboard the US “SpaceX Crew Dragon” capsule.

The door of the spacecraft carrying the four astronauts was closed at 2226 GMT Saturday. It is scheduled to land in the Gulf of Mexico at 0657 GMT Sunday morning.

The return flight to Earth was delayed by one day due to bad weather.

The team of American astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soishi Noguchi carried out a six-month mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The launch of the four astronauts from US soil last November ended nine years of relying on Russia to transport astronauts into space.

The US Space Agency hopes that the launch will mark the beginning of many regular manned space flights to the space station from US soil.