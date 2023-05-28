At the Los Angeles Grand Prix, the American Olympian improved by 19 centimeters thanks to an extraordinary 23.56

From today there is a new world record. To obtain it during the Los Angeles Grand Prix was the Olympian and world champion Ryan Crouser, who threw the shot at 23.56 meters, 19 centimeters farther than the previous record.

Beats himself — The American, who took gold at both Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020, just beat himself. In fact, the old world record belonged to him who had thrown 23.37 meters in Eugene in 2021.

A series never seen — Crouser in Los Angeles was the protagonist of an extraordinary race: on the first launch he gets an amazing 23.23, on the second 23.31, then a 22.94 and on the fourth the record 23.56. The last two throws were from 22.80 and 22.86, with the extraordinary average of 23.116.

