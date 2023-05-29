Ryan Crouser still stretches and his weight fly far: 23.56, world record for nineteen centimeters at the end of a memorable series, centered in such a small sector, in a corner of Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, which barely contained the broadsides of the Oregon giant.

Ryan, 30, twice Olympian and world champion, started with 23.23 and continued with 23.31, fifth and third measure ever and in the fourth round the ball, sent in the usual prodigious parable, landed at 23. 56. The six throws, all valid, gave an average of 23.12, an exact meter more than the best measure22.12, by New Zealander Tom Walsh, second with a performance that places him third in the world this year.

“The reality – says Crouser – is that I could have done better. It doesn’t look like it’s been cleaned. But I am satisfied because certain technical corrections are progressing”. It refers to a greater amplitude sought in the initiating circular motion that precedes placement and the release of the 15-pound, sixteen-pound ball under the Imperial system.

Crouser is the latest product of a family that cultivates the religion of throwing: father Mitch he was a high-level discus thrower, from 67 metres, his uncle Dean finished his career with 21.07 in weight and 65.88 in discus and the other uncle Brian was a javelin thrower from over 80 metres.