Ryan Crouser is already a double Olympic champion and a double world champion. In one year he has matched his gold medal at the Games after being far superior both in Eugene last year and yesterday in Budapest. He is the great dominator of a specialty in which the company of Joe Kovacs and Tom Walsh has placed the shot put among the most attractive finals of any major competition where this trio of colossi is present. Yesterday, he only needed two pitches to seal the final. In the first, warm-up, he went to 22.63 meters. And in the second, at 22.98, championship record and title in his pocket. In second place was the Italian Leonardo Fabbri, with a sensational 22.34

Crouser’s crush on the shot put dates back to his childhood. Seeing what he had in his family, it was easy to think that he would pitch. His father Mitch was an alternate on the US discus team at the 1984 Games. His uncle Brian qualified for the Olympics twice in the javelin and his other uncle Dean was a national champion in the shot put and discus in Oregon. . Crouser’s cousins ​​Haley and Sam competed at the collegiate level and Sam eventually made it to the Rio 2016 Games in the javelin.

When he was going to school outside Portland, Crouser trained every day and began watching old videos to study the pitches of legends like Ulf Timmermann and Randy Barnes, who got sick of seeing that world record that had him obsessed and that managed to beat last June, with an exceptional launch.

But it wasn’t easy, because in recent seasons everyone was convinced that Crouser had that pitch in his body but it didn’t come. The American trained and knew that he was ready, but in competitions he became seized to the point of always staying far from that Barnes brand that remained in his head.

However, in the June 2021 trials, before the Tokyo Games, he felt differently. He was relaxed and loose. At the beginning of the event he started with a static throw to ensure qualification for the Games, but his great mark told him that it was the day. Then he broke that world record that he had dreamed of for so many days since he was little. That 23.37 was a liberation for Crouser, who later became Olympic champion, world champion last year, in May he again broke the world record with 23.56 and yesterday he added a new title.

In the women’s 10,000 meter final, a chess game between the African athletes, with a very slow start and a progression by the Ethiopians Gidey and Tsegay in search of surprising a Sifan Hassan who played her tricks in the last lap. The Dutchwoman tried to win with her grand final, but Tsegay’s perseverance gave her the title after she tripped over Hassan in her attempt to block her way. Ethiopian party, with a great triplet.