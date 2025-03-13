The Russian troops, which since August of last year try to expel the Ukrainian army from the Russian region of Kursk, used a gas pipeline in disuse to intensify the offensive. From the morning of March 8, several units … of Russian special forces they advanced towards the positions of the Ukrainian troops in the industrial zone of Sudzha (Kursk region) through the interior of the pipe.

This is the underground gas pipeline built in the Soviet era through Ukraine To supply Europe that unites Urengói, in the northwestern part of Siberia, with the Ukrainian town of Uzhgorod, on the border with Slovakia. It has a diameter of a meter and a half, and stopped working on January 1 by decision of the Ukrainian authorities, a measure that caused outrage especially in Slovakia.

This operation, baptized by Moscow with the name of “flow”, despite the fact that kyiv said to have data on his preparation, took the Ukrainian army by surprise.

The trick was part of the operation destined to fence thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in the region on the eve of conversations with the United States on a possible peace agreement to end the war. The Ukrainian troops occupied about 1,300 square kilometers of the Russian region of Kursk in August last year, in what kyiv described as an attempt to obtain a currency in future negotiations and force Russia to withdraw their forces from eastern Ukraine. Russia has been pressing to recover control of the region with some success in recent days.

Yuri PodoliakaProruso military blogger born in Ukraine, said that the Russian special forces sneaked stealthily almost 16 kilometers through the pipe and even spent several days inside, before surprising by the rear near the center of Sudzha to the Ukrainian forces, which did not expect an attack from that position.



Territory recovery From Russia in Kursk TERROTORY Retrieved by Russia Terrootory under Ukrainian control in Russia Terrootory under Russian control in Ukraine Fountain: Liveuamap and Maptiler / ABC Russian territory recovery in Kursk TERROTORY Retrieved by Russia Terrootory under Ukrainian control in Russia Terrootory under Russian control in Ukraine Fountain: Liveuamap and Maptiler / ABC

As a result, the Russian forces managed fierce fighting. The Ukrainian General Staff ended up admitting the loss of the city, except in some redoubts, and that the Russian military arrived through the gas pipeline. However, at first it was assured that the operation “was detected in time.”

Until Wednesday, during the president’s visit Vladimir Putin To a Russian command center in Kursk, Moscow had not made an official mention of the “operation flow”, but the general, APTI AlaudínovCommander in Chief of the Cecheno ‘Ajmat’ Special Forces Group published in his Telegram account photos of the Russian military inside the gas pipeline strongly armed and equipped with powerful flashlights and gas masks. “I am surprised by the people who really believe that Russia can lose (…) today is a great day,” Alaudínov exclaimed.

The roller publication ‘slow.RU’, which quotes sources from the so -called voluntary assault body (DSHK), argues that the gas pipeline passed More than 600 Russian military belonging, as was learned in the report presented on Wednesday to Putin by the Chief of the General Staff, VALERI GUERÁSIMOVto the Chechene Ajmat battalion, the airborne brigade number 11 and regiment number 30. Sudzha, town of some 5,000 inhabitants, houses important energy infrastructure for gas pumping, now paralyzed.