(from the correspondent Elvira Terranova) – The landing of the almost 500 migrants who arrived just before one at the port of Crotone ended in the night. The refugees were on board a 20-metre fishing boat which had been intercepted by the Coast Guard in the afternoon. The boat, in poor condition, was ‘escorted’ up to two miles from Capocolonna and was then joined by the tug ‘Alessandro Secondo’ from Crotone. Thus the fishing vessel was able to arrive at the port safely. “Everything went well,” a sailor on the tug told Adnkronos while he was maneuvering for mooring at the port in the middle of the night. “The sea was rough but we approached the boat and flanked it until we arrived here at the port”. On board there were mainly men and many minors, mainly from Afghanistan, who were taken at dawn to the Cara di Isola di Capo Rizzuto. The Coast Guard is also involved in other ‘SAR’ events which have seen the intervention of various aeronautical vessels operating under the coordination of the Italian Coast Guard. In particular, the Dattilo ship of the Coast Guard is coordinating in the area the naval complex made up of 6 SAR Coast Guard patrol boats class 300, 2 patrol boats of the Guardia di Finanza and a ship of the Navy. To support the activities at sea, an ATR 42 aircraft of the Italian Coast Guard and an Icelandic frontex aircraft were flying over.