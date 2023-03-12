(from the correspondent Elvira Terranova) – “The boat proceeded very slowly and we would have liked to ask for help but whoever was driving the boat to reassure us showed us on a tablet that we would arrive shortly”. To tell the investigators of the Guardia di Finanza who are investigating the shipwreck in the investigation coordinated by the Prosecutor of Crotone Giuseppe Capoccia is a survivor of the shipwreck, heard a few days ago.

“After five days of navigation – he continues – we knew we were near the Italian coast, when I heard a loud noise, and from a leak in the hull we began to take on water. The water level below deck rose very rapidly causing chaos on board. Climbing on deck, I found myself in the water and grabbed hold of a piece of wood. The current swept me away.”

Then he goes on to say that at the helm of the boat that sank off the coast of Steccato di Cutro (Crotone) “there were two subjects who spoke exclusively Turkish, and two who spoke alternately Turkish and Arabic, I am not sure of their country of origin. to these subjects there were also two people of Pakistani nationality who, receiving orders from the Turks, showed us when to go on deck to get some fresh air or for physiological needs”.

THE ODYSSEY FROM AFGHANISTAN – “After a week of the Taliban occupation of Afghanistan, on August 15, 2021, I left my country to go from Kabul to reach the province of Nimruz by bus, a province of Afghanistan, and from there to enter Iran clandestinely , through traffickers”. Thus begins the story of a survivor of the shipwreck. Interviewed by investigators last March 1, as stated in the reports viewed by Adnkronos, he recounted his odyssey to get to Europe after the arrival of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“I stayed two months in Sanandaj, a province of Iran at a friend’s house – he continues – My friend contacted traffickers to organize the clandestine trip to Turkey. I arrived in Turkey in October 2021. From that month until departure for Italy, I was looking for a job for five months, without finding any, then through a friend of my uncle who had opened an Afghan clothes shop, I started working in his shop until I embarked on the journey last few days to Italy.While I was there, in Istanbul, near my uncle’s grocery store was a trafficker’s office and my uncle told me that a friend of his had gone to this office to organize a trip to Italy and that this trip had gone well. So my uncle proposed that I turn to him to get to Italy too. After thinking a little because my family was against my departure, I accepted the proposal of my z I and I told him I want to leave. My uncle got in touch with this agency who arranged all the details of my trip.”

“About a week ago my uncle contacted me telling me to pack my backpack right away and go to an address given to him by the citizen. Which I did and I went to an area of ​​Istanbul called Suttan Chaplik, where I went to a ‘Safe house’. Here, when I arrived, there were only three citizens, two of whom made the journey with me”. Then the journey to Cesme. “Before us, another truck had left with 90 other people, always heading to the starting point for Italy. It was 8-9pm on February 21st when they made us get off in the forest. After 3 hours of walking on foot, we arrived in the near the beach. They made us get on a white boat 15-18 meters long with two floors and at 3 am on February 22nd we left with about 180 people on board”.

At the helm a Turkish citizen, according to the story of the survivor. “When we arrived at the embarkation there were two Turkish citizens. At the end of the embarkation, the two Turks who had let us on remained on the ground and the journey began with the other two”. But after getting on the migrants smell the fuel. “But two crew members told us not to worry,” he explains. Shortly after the arrival of the second boat, “larger in size”. Three people on board “of whom two are Turkish and one Syrian”.