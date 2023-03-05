The search for those missing at sea after last Sunday’s shipwreck in Steccato di Cutro (Crotone) continues unabated. Firefighters and Coast Guard are combing the entire coast. The confirmed victims, up to now, are 70, including 16 children. The last two finds yesterday, the first, a 3 year old boy, yesterday morning and in the afternoon, another boy, slightly older. Between 30 and 40 are missing, according to the reconstruction of relatives and survivors. Including many children.

Read also