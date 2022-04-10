Salvatore Borsellino speaks to young people: “Love justice and be honest”

On the morning of 7 April, an initiative was held at the IC “Vittorio Alfieri” in Crotone, included in the project “The Colors of legality”, relating to civic education; the presence of eng. Salvatore Borsellino, brother of judge Paolo Borsellino, has substantiated and enriched with a very high human and civil testimony the contents of the didactic path developed by the III sect. D and B. After the institutional greetings from the manager, Prof. Gisella Parise and the referent of the Civic Education Commission, Prof. Giusy Lauro, prof. Romano Pesavento, promoter of the event, illustrated the fundamental aspects of the UDA “The colors of legality”.

The project consists, in a first phase, in presenting the contents of the responsible citizenship and legality, through the knowledge of the protagonists of Italian civil society and reflection on their sacrifice. Understanding the values ​​of legality and responsible citizenship through the study of the figure and the work of the protagonists of legality constitutes the final objective of the project; in the final phase, scheduled for the day May 23, National Day of Legality, the classrooms will be named after a protagonist of legality; moreover, each student’s school environment will be embellished with graphic, textual and poetic contributions made by the students themselves.

Subsequently, the representatives of the various complexes read the names of the protagonists of legality assigned to the various classrooms. The students worked with seriousness and responsibility, fully understanding the importance of the values ​​represented by the illustrious personalities to whom they named their classrooms and proposing a series of truly valuable personal contributions: posters, poems, power points, the tree of legality and a truly realistic model of the Capaci and via D’Amelio massacres.

Exciting, dramatic and intense was the contribution of Eng. Borsellino, who, after having widely praised the commitment and dedication that the students have shown in creating many elaborates and artifacts all dedicated to commemoration of the two judges Falcone and Borsellino, he recounted various private and public aspects of his brother, precisely to explain to young people how much determination and love for institutions and its people had guided him in the passionate search for truth and also led to extreme sacrifice, considered a tragic viaticum, but inevitable in function of a ransom or a civil reaction of the whole nation with respect to the excessive power of the mafia.

Eng. Borsellino recalled the courageous and loving choice of his mother to plant in the place where the fatal device for the judge and his escort had exploded an olive tree from Bethlehem so that a symbol of peace would stand out there where violence and crime mistakenly counted. to rule with impunity. Today people of all ages pay homage to that tree and to what it represents: those who leave a personal object; who a thought because gratitude and love towards the true servants of the state will never die. Whenever he returns to his hometown, Palermo, Salvatore Borsellino goes to his “his” tree, the emblem of Paul, the emblem of justice.

He addressed an enthusiast appeal to young people to love justice and pursue honesty; bitterly he recalled the episodes in which indifference and suspicion had been purposely fueled to discredit the investigations conducted by the pool. Many aspects of today’s society worry and disturb him, he still believes in affirming the truth and hopes that his brother’s red agenda will be found to shed light on many enigmas of Italian history. He will continue to dialogue with young people because he has great faith in the new generations and actually, judging by the emotion and participation shown by the students of the IC “Vittorio Alfieri”, we are sure that many will follow in the footsteps of active and responsible citizenship.

by Romano Pesavento

