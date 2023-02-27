(from correspondent Elvira Terranova) – There could be 100 people who died as victims of the shipwreck off the coast of Steccato di Cutro, 20 kilometers from Crotone. There were at least 180 migrants on board the boat. So far there are 59 confirmed victims, including 13 children and 33 women, and 79 survivors.

In the meantime, the number of alleged smugglers arrested after the massacre has risen to two. As Adnkronos learns, another man was allegedly arrested during the night on charges of aiding and abetting illegal immigration. He would have been among the smugglers who were driving the caique that broke up on a shoal off the coast of Steccato. But, as we learn, he is investigating two other men who may have played a role in the crossing. These are men of Turkish and Pakistani nationality.

According to an initial reconstruction, the boat had left on Thursday morning, 23 February, from Izmir, in Turkey, with a load of Iraqi, Iranian, Afghan and Syrian citizens. At least 180 people on board who had paid around 2,500 euros for this trip. Arriving on the shores of Crotone, the ship ran into a shoal and broke in two. Searches at sea continued throughout the night, with two Coast Guard patrol boats.

The searches continued throughout the night. Two Coast Guard patrol boats have searched the whole area, with the help of the fire brigade, but so far there have been no other finds. The divers from Messina also arrived. The sea is very rough and the wind is strong.

The Prosecutor of Crotone yesterday opened an investigation, with the hypothesis of culpable homicide and disaster and aiding and abetting illegal immigration. There are 79 survivors, 28 are Afghans, 16 come from Pakistan, others from Iran, Somalia and Palestine. The migrants who were not taken to hospital were transferred yesterday evening to the reception center of Isola Capo Rizzuto, with the assistance of a team of psychologists.