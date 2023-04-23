Migrants: 9-year-old girl raped in the Cara di Crotone

A 9-year-old Cameroonian girl was raped by a 38-year-old compatriot inside the Sant’Anna asylum seeker center in Isola Capo Rizzuto. This is what the investigators of the Mobile team have ascertained who arrested the man on charges of aggravated sexual assault in execution of a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the judge of preliminary investigations at the request of the Prosecutor of the Republic of Crotone .

The investigations were launched following a complaint from the victim’s mother, to whom the girl had reported that one of their compatriots had abused her, taking advantage of a moment in which the man was left alone in the company of the minor in his lodgings. The investigative insights made it possible to find the story of the little girl, for which the 38-year-old Cameroonian, a guest of the reception center as an applicant for international protection, he was arrested by the Mobile team and taken to prison in Crotone awaiting questioning by the magistrate. About 800 people are currently hosted at the Cara di Sant’Anna.

